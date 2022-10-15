Double Olympic medallist Susan Auch will seek "legal remedies" after being dismissed as chief executive of Speed Skating Canada (SSC), a role she has held since February 2017.

A brief statement issued by SSC's Board of Directors did not include a reason for the departure of Auch, who has been in the role since 2017 and guided the national team to a strong performance at this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Auch, 56, a member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame, told the Canadian Press she was "shocked and deeply saddened" by the decision, which she said had taken her "completely by surprise."

She added: "It's going to be incredibly difficult to recover from this.

"This is a very unfair decision and I intend to pursue all the legal remedies available to me."

In its statement, SSC said the Board decided "that it was in the best interest of Speed Skating Canada that Susan Auch no longer serve the organization as CEO."

The statement continued: "We want to thank Susan for her many contributions to SSC and wish her the best in her future endeavours."

A transition plan is in the works, according to SSC, which also described the situation as a "private, human resources-related matter".

Susan Auch, pictured right after winning a slver medal at the Nagano 1998 Winter Olympics, is seeking legal redress after being ousted as chief executive of Speed Skating Canada ©Getty Images

Auch's departure comes three weeks after a La Presse story that said Auch was ordered by a Manitoba judge last May to pay CAD600,000 (£387,000/$432,000/€445,000) to a former business partner in a civil litigation.

An appeal date in the case has reportedly been set for January 27.

Last month the SSC Board chair Blair Carbert spoke about the legal action involving Auch to La Presse , saying the Board was "aware of the decision and what it says" and adding: "she still has our trust."

Canada won nine speed skating medals at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics Games, including golds in the long track women's pursuit and short track men's 5,000 metres relay.

"Together with an excellent staff team, I just completed a reorganization of SSC and the next strategic plan for between now and 2027, which would see us increasing our membership by 1,000 per cent by 2027," she said. "And we will continue to win more medals internationally in a safe and healthy environment. We just completed a culture review last year."

Auch joined SSC's Board of Directors in 2008 and later served as its vice-president and President before taking up her current role.

She won relay bronze at the 1988 Calgary Winter Olympics when short track speed skating was a demonstration event.

Auch later moved to long track competition and won Olympic silver in 1994 at Lillehammer, finishing 0.003sec behind American rival Bonnie Blair in the 500m.

Auch was second in the same distance four years later at the Nagano Games, this time finishing behind Canadian team-mate and training partner Catriona Le May Doan.

She also competed at Salt Lake City 2002.

Auch was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 2010 and Canada's Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.