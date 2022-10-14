UK Athletics technical director says Ujah will be in selection mix after drugs ban

UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire has said that sprinter Chijindu Ujah will be in the mix for selection once he has returned from his drugs ban.

Ujah is suspended from competition after being found guilty of testing positive for two banned substances at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The 28-year-old helped Britain win silver in the men’s 4x100 metres relay in the Japanese capital only for the team to be stripped of the medal following his doping violation.

Ostarine and S-23 - both substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency - were found in Ujah’s samples collected at the Games.

Earlier this week, Ujah received a 22-month ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit, meaning he will be unable to compete until June 2023.

After serving his suspension, Maguire said the athlete would be considered for selection providing he is producing fast times.

"If he's available to compete we will select him," Maguire said.

"I haven't spoken to CJ in a couple of years.

"He made a mistake and that's clear.

UK Athletics technical director Stephen Maguire is open to Ujah returning to the fold once he has served his drugs ban ©Getty Images

"I need to see what the environment is like.

"CJ, first of all, has to run fast anyway.

"It's looking at that environment and where it all fits.

"Hopefully things go easy for CJ in coming back and it would be great to have that choice in selecting CJ.

"The 100m and 4x100m is going to be tough for anyone.

"I'll definitely be chatting to CJ. I've [also] had a couple of conversations with the BOA [British Olympic Association]

"It's getting to know them now the CJ news has broken.

"He's eligible next year.

"It's a conversation I'll need to have."

Ujah, who ran the first leg in the Olympic final, returned a positive test in A and B samples collected in Tokyo but claimed that the substances had not been knowingly taken, blaming a contaminated supplement.

While he appealed at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Ujah was found guilty of violating anti-doping rules.