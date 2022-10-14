Russians competing under a neutral flag won 16 out of the 18 cadet gold medals available on day one of the World Youth, Junior and Cadets Sambo Championships in Yerevan.

Male and female categories took centre stage as the event opened in the Armenian capital and it was one way traffic at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex.

Russia and Belarus are both competing as neutrals under the International Sambo Federation (FIAS) flag due to the invasion of Ukraine.

FIAS has opted not to ban the two countries outright, with Russia often dominating sambo competitions as the martial art originates from there.

Mongolia and Kazakhstan were the only other countries to win a gold medal on the opening day.

All nine of the men's titles went to neutral athletes from Russia, including Danil Vasilenko at under-46 kilograms, Magomed Abdulaev at under-49kg and Temirlan Beslaneev at under-53kg.

Magomed-emin Davletov won the under-58kg title, Rustam Khatkhokhu was triumphant at under-64kg and Atmir Soblirov grabbed gold at under-71kg.

Ivan Pavliuchenkov was the winner at under-79kg, Kirill Bedretdinov topped the podium at under-88kg and Vladimir Dosyak won the over-88kg title.

In the women's categories the neutral team won seven golds, including for Sofiia Belash at under-41kg and Sofia Soluianova at under-47kg.

Valeriia Kozlova came out on top at under-50kg, Anastasiia Berezhkova won the under-54kg crown and Nasiba Ismoilova tasted glory at under-65kg.

In the under-72kg class Dinara Zapodovnikova won gold, and the over-72kg accolades went to Valeriia Nizhegorodova.

Only Mongolia's Undrakhbayar Naranbayar and Kazakhstan's Zarina Muradassyl resisted the dominance, with both defeating neutral Russians in their finals.

Naranbayar won the women's under-44kg gold and Muradassyl triumphed in the women's under-59kg.

The Championships are due to continue tomorrow.