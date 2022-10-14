Australia will bid to continue their dominance of the men's Rugby League World Cup, which is due to begin in England tomorrow.

The 2021 tournament is taking place a year later than planned due to issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic - which saw powerhouse nations Australia and New Zealand withdraw.

Eleven of the 15 World Cups held to date have been won by the Australians, including the last two in a row.

They defeated England 6-0 in the last final in 2017, held on their home turf in Brisbane.

This time, they will look to the likes of star full back and captain James Tedesco but the squad does include 13 uncapped players.

England has never won the World Cup although a combined British team did lift the trophy on three occasions.

The hosts are on the opposite side of the draw to Australia and New Zealand, so will fancy their chances of reaching the final at least under captain Sam Tomkins.

However, the home side have also named seven uncapped players after being hit by injuries to key personnel.

New Zealand, the only other side to win the tournament after coming out on top in 2008, will be captained by Jesse Bromwich.

Sixteen teams are contesting the men's Rugby League World Cup in England ©Getty Images

Group A will feature England, Samoa, France and Greece, with Australia, Fiji, Scotland and Italy contesting in Group B.

New Zealand, Lebanon, Jamaica and Ireland are in Group C and Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Wales and Cook Islands are in Group D.

The top two sides in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, leading up to the final at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 19.

Tomorrow's opening games include England against Samoa at St James' Park in Newcastle.

Australia will meet Fiji at Headingley in Leeds.

Other venues include London's Emirates Stadium, which is due to host a semi-final along with Elland Road in Leeds.

Rugby League is traditionally more popular in the north of England with Hull, Bolton, Wigan, Huddersfield, St Helens, Leigh and Warrington among other places due to host matches.

The Women's World Cup is also being held and will start on November 1, with the final forming a double header with the men's event.

The Wheelchair World Cup will begin on November 3.