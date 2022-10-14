A free fan zone will run alongside the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool.

It will take place in the Exhibition Centre at the M&S Bank Arena, which will host the Championships between October 29 and November 6.

The fan zone will be open on every day of the event for both ticket holders and non-ticket holders.

There will be the chance to try gymnastics as well as other activities such as tai chi, drumming, street theatre and arts and crafts.

Fans will be able to see the medals from the Championships up close, while British gymnasts will attend for Q&A sessions and meet and greets.

This will include Olympic bronze medallists Dan Purvis, who is local to the area, and Kristian Thomas.

They will be joined by two-time world medallist Becky Downie, five-time Commonwealth Games champion Claudia Fragapane and world bronze medallist Kelly Simm.

Local gymnastics clubs will perform displays and official merchandise will be on sale, as well as a presence from the event's sponsors.

Claudia Fragapane will be among the British gymnasts appearing at the fan zone ©Getty Images

"The World Gymnastics Championships Liverpool 2022 will be a wonderful celebration of the sport and a chance to bring together the gymnastics community from all over the world," said Gemma Williams Fox, the championships director.

"It is also an opportunity to take gymnastics to the north-west and our interactive fan zone will offer free, fun activities for everybody to get involved with."

Harry Doyle, a Liverpool City Council cabinet member for culture, added: "We can't wait for Liverpool to host the World Gymnastics Championships later this month.

"It's a huge moment for the city and an opportunity for us to show off Liverpool to the entire world, as well as inspire more people to live an active lifestyle.

"The fan zone provides opportunities for everyone in the city to try different activities, meet some of Britain's best gymnasts both past and present, and get involved in the World Championships in a way to suit them - whether that’s trying gymnastics for the first time after having watched the world's best compete at the M&S Bank Arena, or meeting Britain's leading stars."