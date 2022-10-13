The Eureka Stadium in Ballarat is set to undergo a AUD150 million (£83 million/$94 million/€96 million) revamp for the Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Plans have been unveiled by the Victorian Government to upgrade the venue which is due to stage the athletics and Para athletics competitions during the Games.

A total of 5,000 permanent and 18,000 temporary seats will be installed under the expansion plans, boosting the capacity from 6,000 to almost 30,000.

A new athletics track is planned to be laid at the stadium which is home to Australian rules football club North Ballarat.

"We're investing in Eureka Stadium to ensure it’s a world-class venue not just for Victoria 2026 but for decades to come," said Victoria’s Minister for Commonwealth Games Delivery Jacinta Allan.

"Millions will tune in to watch athletics and the Ballarat Saleyards will get a new lease on life - this is just part of the legacy of Victoria 2026."

Marathon races and boxing bouts are also due to be staged in Ballarat, while mountain bike racing is set to be held in the neighbouring town pf Creswick.

Ballarat Saleyards has been chosen as the location for the city’s Athletes' Village which is set to accommodate about 1,800 athletes and officials.

The Stadium will host Athletics, with Ballarat’s action-packed sports program to include the Marathon & Boxing. We’re also investing $50 million to upgrade Ballarat’s historic train station, with passenger lifts on both platforms and a connecting pedestrian overpass. — Jacinta Allan (@JacintaAllanMP) October 12, 2022

The Village is expected to be designed in consultation with the local community and celebrate the "rich culture of the Wadawurrung people and Ballarat’s iconic attractions".

It has also been confirmed that AUD50 million (£28 million/$31 million/€32 million) will be invested by the Victorian Government into the redevelopment of Ballarat’s train session.

Under the plans, passenger lifts will be installed on both platforms as well as a connecting pedestrian overpass.

The Victorian Government has claimed Ballarat will benefit from a "long-term investment in vital housing and community infrastructure".

"This investment in infrastructure will ensure the Ballarat community has the benefit of state of the art sporting facilities and much needed housing well beyond Victoria 2026 - this is just part of the legacy the Games will deliver for regional communities," said Victoria’s Shaun Leane, Minister of Commonwealth Games legacy.

Juliana Addison, member of Parliament for Wendouree, added: "A Games Village that will deliver a legacy of housing, a $50 million investment at Ballarat Station for accessibility and the marathon being held here - this is a great day for Ballarat."

Ballarat is one of the four regional sites set to host competitions during the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to be held from March 17 to 29 in 2026.