French Transport Minister Clément Beaune has formed a new Strategic Mobility Committee to "boost" the progress of transport and its infrastructure following the admission organisers had fallen behind on accessibility targets.

The new body consists of Beaune, Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castera, People with Disabilities Minister Geneviève Darrieussecq, Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, Michel Cadot, the interministerial delegate for the Olympics and Paralympics, local elected officials and representatives from major transport businesses.

Its first meeting was held on Monday (October 10) and is due to reconvene every six weeks.

In an interview with L'Équipe, Beaune claimed the committee was necessary to ensure the French capital's transport infrastructure is ready for the Olympics and Paralympics, including the completion of Paris line 14's latest extension.

"The idea is to move up a gear in terms of transport and to have a place where all the players come together," he was quoted as saying by L'Équipe.

"There are things that go better than others.

"This committee is a means of mobilising on transport and giving a boost.

Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet is one of the key figures on the committee ©Getty Images

"The Games will be the largest transport operation carried out in our country.

"Eight hundred thousand people are expected every day during the Games.

"Many things are already underway, such as the extension of [metro] line 14.

"The Games are an opportunity to improve transport and to enter into a logic of quality of service and increased reception.

"Beyond that, it is an opportunity to improve people's daily lives, especially in Île-de-France."

Beaune added that eight working groups will be set up to tackle issues like accessibility, infrastructure and the transport plan.

Line 14 of the Paris metro is being extended in time for the Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

The French Government official admitted previously that they were "behind" on their transport accessibility objectives.

A lack of station accessibility on Paris' public transport network is among the International Paralympic Committee's (IPC) key concerns in the build-up to the Games.

Beaune is aiming to ensure 1,000 taxis are accessible within Île-de-France in addition to buses and shuttles.

Paris has pledged that the biggest hubs on its metro will be accessible to people with disabilities by the Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony on August 28.

Speaking to insidethegames in August, IPC President Andrew Parsons suggested that authorities could change laws to make it easier to upgrade specific stations on a metro line as opposed to the whole line.

The Olympics has been held in Paris in 1900 and 1924, but 2024 is set to mark the first time it has held the Paralympics.