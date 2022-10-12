Binny set to become new BCCI President

Former all-rounder Roger Binny, a member of the legendary Indian team which lifted the 1983 Prudential Cup World Cup is set to succeed Sourav Ganguly as President of the powerful Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Binny is thought to have filed papers for the election this week and is expected to be returned unopposed in succession to former Indian captain Ganguly.

Elections are expected to take place on October 18.

Binny, who is 67, played 27 Test matches and 72 one-day internationals for India, is best known for the World Cup campaign in 1983 when he was India’s most successful bowler with 18 wickets across the tournament.

BCCI Presidential candidate Roger Binny completes a catch for India during the 1983 Prudential World Cup ©Getty Images

After his playing career, he became an administrator within the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and has been its President since 2019.

Speculation about Binny’s candidacy for the BCCI post began when he was listed as KSCA representative for the annual general meeting.

Ordinarily the role is filled by the association's secretary.

If Binny is chosen, he will become the second member of the legendary 1983 Indian team to lead the BCCI.

Legendary former Test captain Sunil Gavaskar also did so.

However, regulations on age will mean that Binny will only be permitted to serve one term.

Sourav Ganguly, left, is expected to be succeeded as BCCI President by Roger Binny ©Getty Images

Ganguly is currently chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s cricket committee.

It is thought that he had wished to continue as BCCI President but was unable to command the necessary support.

He is said to have turned down the post of Indian Premier League President.

It is also thought to be unlikely that Ganguly will represent India at future ICC meetings.

Current BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal looks set to lead the IPL in succession to former international player Brijesh Patel, who had taken part in India’s first ODI in 1974.

The key posts are all expected to be uncontested so it is anticipated that Rajiv Shukla will remain vice-president and Jay Shah as BCCI secretary.

Binny's 1983 team mate Dilip Vengsarkar is standing as men's representative for the Indian Cricketers Association in elections for the BCCI Board.