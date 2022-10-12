French basketball player Heurtel set to be ruled out of Paris 2024 over Russia move

French basketball player Thomas Heurtel has responded to criticism over his decision to join Russian outfit Zenit Saint Petersburg - a move which is set to cost him a place at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Heurtel caused controversy last month when he agreed a deal with Zenit despite previously pledging to the French Basketball Federation (FFBB) that he would not sign for a club in Russia.

The 33-year-old, who was part of the silver medal-winning French team at Tokyo 2020, has been warned by the FFBB that he would be ruled out of selection for Paris 2024 should he play for Zenit St Petersburg.

But Heurtel, who represented France at last month's EuroBasket tournament, has hit back at his critics in a message on his Instagram stories, as reported by Basketnews.

"Just to let know all the people who send me messages or write comments criticizing my decision to come to Russia - I don't give a shit," wrote Heurtel, who has also posted a picture of himself playing in a Zenit jersey.

"So, don't be sorry, and stop wasting your time.

"And please, get a life.

"Thanks in advance."





Heurtel joined Spanish side Real Madrid last year but spent much of the season on the sidelines due to disciplinary issues and departed in June.

The FFBB announced in August that players who competed for teams in Russia or Belarus would be unavailable for selection in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

"Although the FFBB was informed that Thomas Heurtel had contacts with foreign clubs, including Russian ones, at no time was it informed that a contract had been signed or was being signed with a Russian club," a statement from the FFBB read.

"The player had signed the sworn statement at the start of the French team's training camp at the end of July, indicating that he was not engaged and that he was not planning to sign with a Russian club or Belarusian.

"If Thomas Heurtel were to play with the club, this commitment would not be respected, the playmaker would then no longer respect the selection criteria for the next international events, including the 2024 Olympic Games, in accordance with the decision taken by Federal Office on July 28."

Heurtel also represented France at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

The French men's team have won three Olympic silver medals but never the full title, so will carry high hopes into Paris 2024.