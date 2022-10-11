Paralympics Ireland has added Hays Ireland as its official recruitment partner in a deal which will also see athletes offered career guidance and mentorship.

The deal is due to run until the end of 2024, so covers the Paris Paralympic Games, and is also promised to promote workplace inclusivity.

It is hoped that the services offered to Ireland's best Para athletes under the deal will help with the transition to a post-competition career.

"We are delighted to launch our new partnership with Paralympics Ireland," Hays Ireland operations director Maureen Lynch said.

"Elite athletes, including our Irish Paralympians, make huge sacrifices to excel in their chosen fields.

"Their dedication, resilience and commitment to excellence are genuinely inspiring and are something that any professional environment can benefit from.

"We know that making the transition from elite sport into the professional workplace can be difficult.

"So too is the challenge of balancing these two commitments in parallel.

Services offered to Irish Para athletes under the deal will help them transition to a post-competition career ©Getty Images

"In the coming weeks, we will be publishing research, in parallel with Paralympics Ireland, looking at the challenges facing Irish Paralympians in making this transition.

"Hays Ireland wants to support our Irish Paralympians on this journey and help them harness their unique attributes of drive, discipline and focus to the next chapter of their lives."

Paralympics Ireland vice-president Lisa Clancy added the agreement enabled the organisation to take "a holistic approach to helping our athletes to be the best that they can be both on and off the arena of competition".

Paralympics Ireland has added a recruitment partner while it is itself recruiting for an important role.

The national body is seeking a new chief executive, following Miriam Malone's departure.

Ruth Nic Aoidh has been appointed interim chief executive.