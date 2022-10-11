Brisbane 2032 looking for firms to work on "compelling" brand to attract fans

A lucrative contract is on the table for agencies interested in delivering the Brisbane 2032 brand.

Brisbane 2032 President Andrew Liveris is hoping to attract tourists and fans to South East Queensland long before the Games begin in 10 years' time with the help of "a compelling brand".

"We want to deliver a compelling brand that reminds the world why they should come to Brisbane, stay and do business in Australia, and enjoy the Olympic and Paralympic Games along the way," Liveris said.

"South East Queensland’s superpower is our lifestyle, our ingenuity, our innovation, our entrepreneurship and our hospitality.

"To help us communicate our unique blend to the world in an increasingly crowded and noisy market, we will unite this message under the Brisbane 2032 brand."

The Organising Committee is also planning for community consultation, market research and market testing forming key elements of the brand development process to develop a design.

"We want the Brisbane 2032 brand to reflect who we are as a region, state and nation," he said.

"To do that, we need to hear from our community, industry, First Nations peoples, Paralympians, Olympians and beyond.

"We will be coming to members right across our community in various ways throughout this process to get your ideas, and the winning agency will encapsulate this aspiration into the design of the brand."

Brisbane 2032 brand strategy, market research on brand values and aspirations, design of branded materials like signage and videography and the official Olympic and Paralympic emblems are among the deliverables of the contract.

"During the bid process, the International Olympic and Paralympic Committees granted permission for the use of the Brisbane 2032 Transition Emblem, which is what the Organising Committee currently uses," Mr Liveris said.

"This Transition Emblem was designed for basic branding requirements through the candidature process, but it is not practical for long term use.

"We need Olympic and Paralympic Emblems that can be used across all our digital and physical materials and channels, as well as the venues and field of play in 10 years’ time.

"The Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Emblems are the first step in delivering all the elements required to establish the brand, with many subsequent brand assets to be unveiled over the coming decade, including the mascot, licensing product, sport pictograms and more."

According to Liveris, the brand has to be strong enough to support the Organising Committee to deliver operations on a cost-neutral basis.

"We want to build a compelling brand that will attract a premium for merchandise, broadcasting, sponsorship and drive ticket sales," he added.

"A clearly defined brand that articulates our unique selling point as a games and a region will be critical to separate ourselves from other mega sporting events in the market.

"We cannot expect to rely on the value of the Olympic Rings and Paralympic Agitos alone."

A deadline of 5PM AEST on October 19 has been set for agencies interested in delivering the brand and can apply via the Queensland Government’s QTenders website.

Liveris wants "creativity" from the firm designing the brand along with key elements such as sustainability credentials, supply chain transparency and First Nations peoples engagement.

The Organising Committee is also looking for companies based locally to Brisbane, Queensland and Australia.

Brisbane is set to host the Olympic Games from July 23 to August 8 2032.