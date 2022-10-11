Claude Atcher has been dismissed as chief executive of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup in the wake of a report which outlined "deep social malaise" within the organisation.

Atcher had been suspended since August because of the French Labour Inspectorate investigation, which corroborated much of what L'Équipe had reported in accusing Atcher of "management by terror".

The France 2023 Board of Directors held an extraordinary meeting yesterday and decided to terminate Atcher's contract.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR), French National Olympic and Sports Committee and the Government are reported to have been unanimous in their ratification of Atcher's sacking.

Julien Collette has been appointed the new chief executive and Martine Nemecek deputy chief executive.

Collette had been interim chief executive while Atcher was suspended.

France is due to stage the Rugby World Cup in fewer than 11 months ©Getty Images

France 2023 has vowed to ensure there is more transparency in the Organising Committee's decision-making process going forward, with it promised Collette is creating a better working environment.

Atcher's dismissal represents considerable upheaval with less than a year to go before the men's 15-a-side World Cup is due to start at the Stade de France.

It also comes with Atcher, FFR President Bernard Laporte and entrepreneur Mohed Altrad - President of Top 14 club Montpellier - awaiting the verdict of a corruption trial.

Prosecutors have requested Atcher be sent to prison for a year, with a further six-month sentence suspended, and want Atcher to face a €50,000 (£44,000/$48,000) fine.

The verdict is expected on December 13.

The Rugby World Cup is one of a number of major events set to take place in France in the coming years, and is due to unfold less than a year before the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.