LA28 Board member Herrera resigns as President of County Federation of Labor amid racism scandal that brought down City Council President

Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez has resigned after making a series of disturbing racist remarks in a leaked audio recording, which has also forced Los Angeles 2028 Board member Ron Herrera to step down as President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor.

The conversation from October 2021 was posted anonymously on Reddit, and featured Martinez and councilmember Kevin de León using racist and derogatory language.

Martinez has resigned and issued a public apology following outrage from other City leaders, while de León has apologised.

Herrera and councilmember Gil Cedillo have also faced criticism for featuring in the recording.

The LA Times has reported that Herrera, a Board member on the Organising Committee for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics and Paralympics, has had his resignation as President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor accepted.

In the leaked audio, Martinez is heard using a Spanish racial slur to refer to the black son of councillor Mike Bonin during a conversation on redrawing Council district boundaries.

In a family statement attributed to Bonin and his partner Sean Arian, they said: "We are appalled, angry and absolutely disgusted that Nury Martinez attacked our son with horrific racist slurs, and talked about her desire to physically harm him.

"It's vile, abhorrent, and utterly disgraceful."

Nury Martinez has resigned as Los Angeles City Council President for making a series of racial remarks in the leaked audio ©Getty Images

Bonin had called on Martinez, de León and Herrera to resign from office, and criticised Cedillo for his "tacit acceptance" of the remarks in the conversation.

In resigning as President of the Council, Martinez offered an apology to Bonin.

"I take responsibility for what I said and there are no excuses for those comments," she said.

"I'm so sorry.

"I sincerely apologize to the people I hurt with my words: to my colleagues, their families, especially to Mike, Sean, and your son."

De León said: "There were comments made in the context of this meeting that are wholly inappropriate; and I regret appearing to condone and even contribute to certain insensitive comments made about a colleague and his family in private."

Cedillo has also apologised and admitted "I should have intervened".

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he was "saddened by what I read".

Our family statement about today's ugly and hateful news. pic.twitter.com/0fPPXwsS5B — Mike Bonin (@mikebonin) October 9, 2022

Martinez, De León and Cedillo remain on the Council, but are facing growing pressure over their positions.

Herrera's resignation as President of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor was confirmed to the LA Times by Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher, the head of the California Labor Federation, who said: "We are focused on rebuilding solidarity and trust in the worker movement."

The LA Times reported that the Federation had described the leaked recording as part of a "serious security and privacy breach" in an email sent to affiliates, and vowed to investigate and "make sure these crimes are prosecuted to the full extent of the law".

insidethegames has asked Los Angeles 2028 for a comment with regards to Herrera's role on its Board.

The American city is due to host the Olympics for the third time and Paralympics for the first time in 2028.

Los Angeles City Council elections are due to take place on November 8.

As the legislative body for Los Angeles, the City Council is expected to play a significant role in the lead-up to the Olympics and Paralympics.