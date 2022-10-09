China sealed the last quarter-final place at the Women's Volleyball World Championship with a straight sets victory against Belgium in Rotterdam.

Three Pool E matches at the Ahoy Arena in the Dutch city concluded the action in the second phase of the competition, with China holding the fourth and final qualification spot going into their match against fifth-placed Belgium.

China won the first two sets 25-18 to take command of the match, and sealed the victory by winning the third 27-25 on a tiebreak.

Opposite Gong Xiangyu said China must now focus on the quarter-finals, where they are set to face Pool E winners and European champions Italy in Apeldoorn.

"I am so happy we won this match and made it to the quarter-finals, and I would like to thank all the players for the effort," Gong said.

"We will try to prepare well for the next match and forget about the past results."

Co-hosts The Netherlands were beaten in their last match of the tournament, losing 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 to a Japan side who were already assured of their place in the last eight.

Japan are due to face the Olympic silver medallists Brazil, who finished second in Pool E, in the quarter-finals in Apeldorm.

Puerto Rico won 20-25, 25-15, 25-20, 25-23 in a dead rubber against Argentina to conclude the second phase of the tournament.

The other two quarter-final ties feature defending champions Serbia, the only side with a perfect record, against co-hosts Poland, with Olympic gold medallists the United States facing Turkey.

Those matches are due to be held in Gliwice.

Tomorrow marks a rest day before the quarter-finals are scheduled to take place on Tuesday (October 11).