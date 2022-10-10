The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has taken strives to meet its goal to reduce carbon footprint by 50 per cent by 2030 with the help of consultancy group The Shift.

In response to the signing of the United Nations Sports for Climate Action Framework in June, a survey of its activities in relation to its carbon footprint was initiated.

The meeting, which brought together every FISU staff member, involved participants discussing sustainability and ecology with the framework required of an international body and is hoped to be a catalyst to the federation tracking and improving its carbon footprint.

Canton de Vaud, the regional Swiss government, has provided funding to aid FISU's effort.

"We are thankful to the local government for their support in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint," Eric Sai, the secretary general and chief executive of FISU, said.

"We are the first sport federation in the region to have successfully received this funding, which is a notable feat given the number of international sports federations that are based in the area."

More than 56 International Federations and organisations, including the International Olympic Committee, reside in Lausanne, the capital of Switzerland.

The IOC are one of the several bodies to be based in Lausanne ©Getty Images

FISU is expected to submit its report to the UN Climate Change by the end of the year and is scheduled to implement the changes over the coming years.

FISU has sought to promote sustainability through its bidding process, where it promotes the renovation and reuse of existing venues, and through educational activities, such as Lake Placid 2023's Save Winter campaign.

"Faced with the current energy, climate and societal challenges, the social and environmental responsibility of all organisations is now being challenged," Mathias Paquier, the lead for sustainable economy at the Service of Economic and Innovative Promotion of the Canton of Vaud, commented.

"The aim of the Vaud sustainable economy support fund is to accompany managers in this evolution, in particular by encouraging them to initiate steps towards sustainability.

"The financial aid to support sustainability mandates makes it possible to co-finance the carrying out of a diagnosis, the definition of a strategy as well as the development of a concrete action plan within the supported organisations.

"The Service of Economic and Innovative Promotion of the Canton of Vaud congratulates FISU for its approach and is delighted to be able to support it, hoping that other actors in the sports and/or academic fields will follow this example."