Badminton players Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard have been treated to a special reception by the National Olympic Committee of Thailand.

President Prawit Wongsuwon hosted the athletes and congratulated them on winning the women's doubles tournament at the Vietnam Open earlier this month.

The pair were hailed as the pride of Thailand and good role models by the National Olympic Committee President.

Prawit also shone a light on the Badminton Association of Thailand and Thai badminton players at large, with the sport among the country's most successful.

The Vietnam Open is the second Badminton World Federation World Tour event the Aimsaard sisters have won this year, after the Indian Open.

The duo also finished second in the women's doubles at the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam in May, as well as winning women's team gold.

Thailand won an Uber Cup bronze medal on home soil in the same month - again with the Aimsaard sisters contributing.