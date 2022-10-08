Defending champions and Olympic bronze medallists Serbia remain the only side with a perfect record going into the quarter-finals of the Women's Volleyball World Championship, with co-hosts Poland among the teams joining them in the last eight.

Seven of the quarter-final places are now decided after six matches on the penultimate day of phase two at the Championship in Rotterdam in the Netherlands and Łódź, Poland.

Serbia earned their ninth win of the Championship with a comfortable 25-20, 25-21, 25-23 victory at the Atlas Arena against a Turkey side who were already assured of a top four finish in Pool F and consequently a place in the quarter finals.

Earlier in the day in Pool F in Łódź, Olympic champions the United States produced a superb comeback from two sets behind to beat Thailand 23-25, 21-25, 25-19, 27-25, 15-13, saving two match points in the fourth.

The results mean the US progress in second place with seven wins from their nine matches across the first two phases of the competition.

The Dominican Republic harboured hopes of leapfrogging Poland into the fourth and final qualifying spot in Pool F, but they were extinguished after losing 18-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-27, 15-7 in five games to Canada.

That result meant Poland knew they were already assured of a place in the next stage of the competition going into a match with the bottom placed team in Pool F Germany.

However, they recorded a sixth win of the tournament in five games 26-24, 20-25, 25-18, 26-28, 15-10.

There were two matches in Pool E at the Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, with both of the top two sides making it eight wins from nine.

European champions Italy eased past China 26-24, 25-16, 25-20, while Olympic silver medallists Brazil came from behind to beat Belgium 26-28, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16.

Japan in third are already assured of a place in the quarter-finals, and take on co-hosts The Netherlands in their final phase two match tomorrow.

The Dutch cannot progress to the quarter finals, with the last berth from Pool E to be decided in the clash between fourth-placed China and fifth-placed Belgium.

A dead rubber between Puerto Rico and Argentina concludes the second phase action.

The quarter-finals are set to take place on Tuesday (October 11), with the US against Turkey and Serbia versus Poland already confirmed as the matches in Gliwice.

Italy and Brazil are set to find out their quarter-final opponents in Apeldoorn tomorrow.