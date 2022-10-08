Organisers of the Trondheim 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships have unveiled the logo for the event, which is said to be inspired by a drawing competition including thousands of children.

Newly appointed World Championships manager Åge Skinstad, together with Haakon Jensen and Kristin Mürer Stemland from the Organising Committee, revealed the symbol in Trondheim.

It is claimed that people holding hands was a dominant theme in the drawing competition, which attracted thousands of entrants from young people in the Trøndelag region and Norway as a whole.

Six dots represent selected United Nations sustainability goals, and the variety of colours denotes diversity and equality.

The logo also looks back to the last time Trondheim held the World Championships in 1997.

"The new WC [World Championships] symbol shows the world a clear picture of a future-oriented championship," the Trondheim 2025 head of marketing and brand Jensen said.

"The WC in 2025 is founded on community, public celebration, inclusion and sustainability and with a clear goal of using the championship to create lasting values for skiing and society.

"The new profile makes it easy to communicate that."

Trondheim's staging of the Nordic World Ski Championships in 1997 is alluded to in the logo for 2025 ©Getty Images

Jensen added: "It's fun to see the commitment thousands of children and young people have for the World Ski Championships.

"The children have given the World Championships a unique character."

The Mayor of the Trondheim municipality Rita Ottervik claimed that the logo provided a snapshot of what organisers hope to achieve through the staging of the World Championships.

"This is the symbol of an event that will be a folk festival for everyone, and which is environmentally friendly and incorporates important values such as diversity," Ottervik said.

"Thus, the World Championships symbol gives a meaning beyond the fact that it is nice."

There have been recent changes on the Organising Committee, with Skinstad replacing Berit Svendsen as manager.

Trondheim was awarded the event in October 2020 as the only candidate.