No takers for key Paris 2024 training facility yet despite ongoing renovation

No national teams have yet chosen to take up the offer to use the Île-de-France Sports Expertise and Performance Resource Center (CREPS IDF) in Châtenay-Malabry, despite an estimated €40 million (£35.2 million/$39.1 million) ongoing renovation.

According to Le Parisien, the Chinese Olympic Committee made a request for the facility earlier this year but French athletes were given priority.

However, the host nation instead selected the National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance.

The 3x3 Chinese basketball team trained at CREPS IDF this summer, but a request did not follow.

The French news media outlet has suggested that one of the latest possible suitors are the Australian field hockey teams after showing interest in the facility.

Michel Godard, the director of CREPS IDF, told Le Parisien, that his team remains "confident" of finding a suitor, even though they are currently lacking takers.

"There is no doubt that we will welcome athletes," he said.

"We are less than thirty minutes from ten Olympic sites."

The CREPS boasts a dojo, a gymnasium and fencing hall, an archery range, a beach volleyball court and a hockey field.

The renovated version is expected to include more training rooms, new buildings and state-of-the-art sports equipment.