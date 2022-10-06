A new athletics track has been opened at the Stade Municipal Georges-Lefèvre Stadium, which is where Britain plan to be based for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Arnaud Péricard, the Mayor of Saint-Germain-en-Laye, opened the renovation during a ceremony with Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the Minister of Sports and the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and French athletes Rose Loga and Aurel Manga.

Péricard called it a "symbolic moment" for the region as it now has a complete athletics stadium.

Île-de-France President Valérie Pécresse and vice-president Patrick Karam helped to fund the project.

Britain are expected to use the Georges-Lefèvre Stadium sports complex as part of their preparations for Paris 2024.

The venue, which has a capacity of 5,000, boasts several facilities, including grass and artificial football pitches, a hockey pitch, weight-throwing areas, tennis courts and a zone for archery.

Pleinement impliqué pour les #JO2024, cette piste concrétise notre souhait de bénéficier d’infrastructures sportives de qualité à Saint-Germain.

Je veux remercier @vpecresse, représentée par @karampatrick, pour son soutien financier au projet. Objectif 2024 ! pic.twitter.com/zV1kOT0rpK — Arnaud Péricard (@Arnaud_Pericard) October 1, 2022

Football club Paris Saint-German use it for training, though the men's team and academy are scheduled to move to the Paris Saint-Germain Training Center next year.

It hosts competitive matches for the women's and youth teams.

Saint-Germain-en-Laye has been awarded a Terre de Jeux 2024 label, which is given to areas that take action to promote more developed and inclusive participation in sport, at town and regional levels, in the run-up to Paris 2024.

The next edition of the Olympics are set to take place between July 26 and August 11 in 2024.