Paris 2024 pays tribute to Women's March on Versailles with marathon course for Olympics

Paris 2024 has unveiled its marathon route for the Olympic Games, paying tribute to the Women's March on Versailles, while moving away from the prospect of records being broken due to the challenging course that awaits the runners.

It follows a similar path to that of the Women's March - one of France's most important events - which saw women from the markets in Paris rise up against the monarchy, leading a revolutionary front that saw thousands ransack the city's armoury for weapons and marched on the Palace of Versailles on October 5 1789.

Paris 2024's announcement marked the 233rd anniversary of the event, which is regarded as one of the most significant moments in the French Revolution, leading to the abolition of the monarchy.

Coinciding with this theme, the women's marathon is set to be the last athletics event at the Games on August 11, a day after the men's marathon, which is expected to feature Paris 2024 ambassador and men's world record-holder Eliud Kipchoge from Kenya.

The Hôtel de Ville will be the start point for the race - where the women assembled for the march in 1789 - with athletes then running through nine communes before making their way back to the Esplanade des Invalides.

Much like the people of Paris during the French Revolution, runners will travel out to Versailles before making their way back to the capital city - mirroring the people's removal of King Louis XVI, forcing the monarchs back to the city with them.

On the way out, notable landmarks such as Jardin des Tuileries, The Louvre and Grand Palais are passed before turning at the Palace of Versailles.

Parc André Citroën and the Eiffel Tower will feature on the journey back.

The route for the Paris 2024 Olympic marathon was unveiled today, featuring a tribute to the Women's March on Versailles ©Paris 2024

However, this course will not be for those looking to break the Olympic record and will challenge the experience of its athletes, with two significant climbs for runners, with a maximum gradient of 13.5 per cent incline.

The highest point in the race is set to be 183 metres above sea level, with the lowest being 27m.

These climbs come at the 20th and 27th kilometre marks, close to the Palace of Versailles.

"This course will create suspense, so this is an unprecedented challenge," said Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet.

"It was one of the commitments of Paris 2024 to bring together the spectacular dimensions with French history."

Paris 2024 remains committed to its mass running event too, allowing 20,024 runners in both the marathon and 10 kilometre races - the first of its kind to be run in conjunction with the elite race.