The President of the French Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF), Brigitte Henriques, has filed a complaint for "psychological violence" against the sacked former secretary general of the body, Didier Séminet.

The reasons for this dramatic move, less than two years before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, remain unclear, but Agence France-Presse has reported that Henriques, who took up her position in June 2021 having served as vice-president of the French Football Federation, filed her complaint on either September 19 or 20.

The former football player reportedly detailed meetings over several months in which the secretary general had "shocked" her with "threatening behaviour", creating a situation of increasing difficulty for Henriques.

Henriques is reported to be on sick leave in the wake of the crisis.

Séminet was removed last month at an extraordinary meeting of the CNOSF Board of Directors, following a secret ballot.

An absolute majority of the 45 members present, including eight who joined online, voted in favour of Henriques’ proposal to dismiss him.

Seeking a comment, the French media outlet Le Monde was told: "The CNOSF and its President will not comment.

"The case is in the hands of the courts."

Meanwhile a source within the CNOSF told Le Monde: "She took a beating for a long time, she was silent to protect the institution but enough is enough."

A CNOSF Board meeting is to be held on October 12, when a new secretary general could be appointed.

Séminet is set to remain a member of the Board of Directors.

Didier Seminet is the subject of a lawsuit filed by CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques ©Didier Seminet

"This decision is the result of a long and difficult reflection," Henriques told French media outlet L'Équipe after the vote.

"We will continue to mobilise just under two years from the opening of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games."

Henriques had referenced "long and difficult reflections" and told heads of National Federations and members of the CNOSF that the vote was a "necessary" procedure.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Guy Drut had warned against Séminet's potential removal less than two years before Paris 2024.

France's former Sports Minister condemned the "dramatic" infighting and said it would be a "serious and unprecedented" move if Henriques were to oust Séminet.

Drut also noted that he was unaware of what Séminet was being accused of and added that fellow French IOC members Martin Fourcade, David Lappartient and Jean-Christophe Rolland were also none the wiser.

Séminet is Honorary President of the French Baseball Federation and was a candidate for Presidency of the World Baseball Softball Confederation, before being beaten by Italian Riccardo Fraccari in July, as he secured a second term in office.

Henriques was elected as the first female President in the CNOSF's 49-year history in June last year, replacing Denis Masséglia who stood down after 12 years leading the body.