Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen has welcomed delegates to the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly here, and referenced the country's tragic history in issuing an emotional plea for peace.

Hun Sen was present at the key gathering of Asian Olympic officials in Phnom Penh, and shared the story of the genocide committed by the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia between 1975 and 1979,

Hun Sen fought for the Khmer Rouge in the Cambodian Civil War after joining them in 1972 and was a battalion commander in Democratic Kampuchea, the one-party totalitarian state which encompassed modern-day Cambodia.

The Khmer Rouge were responsible for the death of up to two million Cambodians, wiping out 25 per cent of the country's population.

Sun Hen defected in 1977 and fought alongside Vietnamese forces in the Cambodian–Vietnamese War from 1979 until 1986 and again from 1987 to 1990,

he served as Cambodia's Foreign Minister in the Vietnamese occupied Government before being elected Prime Minister in 1985 and has led Cambodia, in one form or another, since then.

The Khmer Rouge were responsible for murdering 25 per cent of Cambodia's population during its rule from 1975 until 1979 ©Getty Images

Hun Sen claimed sport had helped Cambodia recover from the genocide.

"After the liberation on January 7, 1979, the Cambodian people were left empty-handed and everything was completely destroyed, so the Cambodian people gradually made efforts to rebuild the country in all sectors, including sports, by gathering former coaches and athletes, who survived the slaughter, to organise activities and restructure sport," Hun Sen told delegates here.

"At the same time, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia was suspended by the International Olympic Committee and the Asian Olympic Movement in 1972, and Cambodia was able to regain its affiliation in 1994.

"Peace is priceless. even sports activities cannot take place in a society or a country full of war and turmoil.

"We, the Cambodian people, have worked hard to regain peace through sweat, blood, life, and tears, but the most important and difficult task is to maintain a long-lasting peace that requires further support and assistance from international friends who understand and love peace.

"In addition, Cambodia has been striving to integrate into the international community and international movements to promote national development and social harmony in order to build a world full of solidarity, friendship, and peace in accordance with the Olympic Charter."

Cambodia is also due to stage next year's Southeast Asian Games ©Getty Images

Cambodia stepped in as host of the OCA General Assembly when it was moved from the Chinese city of Hangzhou due to the Asian Games being pushed back until next year.

The country is also due to stage the Southeast Asian Games and Association of Southeast Asian Nations Para Games next year, as well as the Asian Youth Games in 2029.