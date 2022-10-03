Alexander Stadium staged the Opening and Closing Ceremony and track and field competitions at Birmingham 2022 ©Getty Images

Alexander Stadium - the focal venue for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - could benefit from a multi-million-pound investment in a bid to ensure it has "meaningful year-round purpose".

Birmingham City Council has revealed a £21 million ($23.7 million/€24.2 million) plan to enhance the stadium and Perry Park.

The venue underwent a £72.4 million ($97.9 million/€80.3 million) redevelopment in time for Birmingham 2022 where it staged the Opening and Closing Ceremony and track and field competitions.

But City Council leader Ian Ward has expressed his determination to make it the "premier athletics facility" in Britain.

Under the plans that are set to go before the City Council's Cabinet on October 11, gym and leisure facilities within the stadium will be "extended and enhanced".

There are also proposals to improve Perry Park with the creation of a visitor centre and café as well as physical activity and external play facilities for all ages and pathways and cycling routes.

The City Council said it was working with Birmingham City University and other future tenants on the offering for elite and community sports provision in the stadium complex, including the neighbouring high-performance centre.

Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward wants Birmingham to be
Birmingham City Council leader Ian Ward wants Birmingham to be "home to the premier athletics facility in the UK" ©West Midlands Growth Company

If approve, work is expected to be carried out in phases with the aim for completion "between early 2023 and spring 2024".

"The redevelopment of the Alexander Stadium was always about much more than the eleven days of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games sport, which were so glorious and memorable," said Ward.

"Through these proposals, we have an investment programme that will ensure the venue and its surrounds have a broad range of uses for everyone from the people of Perry Barr to students to elite sports performers.

"The old Alexander Stadium struggled to have a meaningful year-round purpose - but our legacy from this redevelopment is to address that shortcoming and for Birmingham to be home to the premier athletics facility in the UK."

Work to remove the temporary overlay and structures that were put in place for the Commonwealth Games is ongoing.

Some activity, such as gymnastics classes at the Gymnastics and Martial Arts Centre, has already resumed at the site, which is also home to Birchfield Harriers Athletics Club.

The full plans can be read here.