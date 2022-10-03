First athlete to represent Gibraltar at Commonwealth Games dies at age of 85

Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association (GCGA) Life President Charlie Flower has died at the age of 85, it has been announced.

Flower had founded Gibraltar's oldest athletics club, Calpeans, in 1954.

The same year, he became the first athlete to represent Gibraltar at the Commonwealth Games when he competed in the 440 yards in Cardiff.

Flower finished fifth in the first heat of the first round in 53.1sec in a race that featured Kevan Gosper, an Olympic silver medallist at Melbourne 1956 and future vice-president of the International Olympic Committee.

Flower was recognised for his devotion to sport in Gibraltar when he was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in 2004.

In 2014, he was awarded the gold pin and Order of Merit Award from the Commonwealth Games Federation in recognition of over 60 years' service to sport in Gibraltar.

In 2016 he was awarded the Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation Sports Lifetime Achievement Award.

Charlie Flower, right, was involved in sport in Gibraltar for more than 60 years ©GCGA

The CGA paid tribute to Flower, who died on Saturday (October 1).

"Charlie had been an active member of the local sporting scene for more than 60 years had progressed from athlete to coach to president of the Gibraltar Commonwealth Games Association in that time before hanging up his preverbal spikes a few years ago," they said in a statement on their website.

"At all aspects of his sporting life he was a keen observer and always on hand to offer advice and help.

"On the Commonwealth front he rose from Committee member to the 'top job' taking in roles as team manager and Chef de Mission at several Games overseeing Gibraltar's fortunes.

"Charlie will be sorely missed."