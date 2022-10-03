Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) director general Husain Al-Musallam has been appointed as honorary director of the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum here.

Al-Musallam, who is also President of the International Swimming Federation, received a letter from the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organising Committee's deputy secretary general Chen Weiqiang to mark the appointment.

The Museum at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium has an exhibition area of around 5,400 square metres, and aims to show the story of preparations for the Asian Games and Para Games in the Chinese city, which have been pushed back until next year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Kuwaiti official Al-Musallam claimed that his appointment built on the existing relationship between the OCA and officials in Hangzhou.

"It is a great honour to be appointed honorary director of the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum," he said.

"Once again it shows the cooperation and strong ties between the OCA, the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee and the city of Hangzhou.

"We are confident that the 19th Asian Games will be a big success and will set a new benchmark in terms of 'smart' technology in all aspects of operations and management.

The Museum is based at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium ©Getty Images

"I would like to thank HAGOC [the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee], and vice-mayor Mr Chen Weiqiang in particular, for this prestigious appointment.

"We look forward to visiting the Hangzhou Asian Games Museum in the near future."

Officials from Hangzhou are set to provide a report on their preparations to the General Assembly tomorrow.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games are due to be held from September 23 to October 8, followed by the Asian Para Games from October 22 to 28.

China previously hosted the Asian Games in its capital Beijing in 1990 and in Guangzhou in 2010, and tops the all-time medals table.