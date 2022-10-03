Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Acting President Raja Randhir Singh has claimed that the gathering of delegates for the General Assembly here marks the latest step in the organisation returning "back to normal".

The Olympic Movement in Asia has been hit by COVID-19 restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic nearly three years ago, with the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games being pushed back to next year its most notable impact.

However, the OCA has awarded hosts for its flagship multi-sport event up to 2034, with Aichi-Nagoya, Doha and Riyadh all due to host forthcoming editions.

Singh is excited for National Olympic Committees across the continent to have the chance to come together again.

"I think it's nice to see everyone firstly after a year's gap; since Dubai we have not met," the Indian official said.

"Although we have been having Zoom meetings going on, it is nice to be together.

"Then we have Games coming up now and we have to start preparing the gap that has been missed out on the games.

"Now the calendar again starts, so it will be interesting.

"We hope everything remains perfect, all the pandemic is behind us and we look forward to seeing that everything goes off well."

Raja Randhir Singh said "we have lots happening" with upcoming events including the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games ©Getty Images

Hangzhou 2022 is one of the two major multi-sport events due to be held under the OCA's auspices next year, with the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games set to take place in Thailand.

Singh believes that the resumption of competition marks evidence of a return to normality.

"We have Games that are there and ones that are coming up, so we have lots happening," he said.

"We start the Games from next year, with two Games next year, and then the ones after that.

"It’s back to normal."

General Assembly hosts Cambodia are due to stage next year's Southeast Asian Games.

Since arriving in Phnom Penh, Singh has visited facilities across the capital city, and believes the country is well-placed to stage major sports events.

Raja Randhir Singh said Cambodia boasted a "super stadium" after his visit ©Getty Images

"The hospitality here has been excellent in Cambodia," he commented.

"I went to see the main stadium today, 60,000 capacity, super stadium, and there are lovely Olympic Committee headquarters.

"You see the Government support and, through the different sponsors, people are doing extremely well.

"Sport is coming up slowly.

"You see the surge in Asia."

Singh has served as the OCA's Acting President since September last year following the self-suspension of Kuwaiti official Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah after he was found guilty of forgery by a court in Geneva.