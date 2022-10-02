Berit Svendsen has resigned as manager of the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championships in Trondheim.

Svendsen informed the Trondheim 2025 Board that she wants to quit the Organising Committee, and the process of finding a replacement is already underway.

Svendsen is due to continue in the position until the end of the year.

"We thank Berit for the good work she has done together with the team, and for the fact that she wants to become one of our ambassadors on the business side," Board chair Bård Benum said.

"The first year for the WC [World Championships] organisation has been hectic.

"Berit and her team have established a strategic platform for the event, where Berit has brought many fresh ideas into the project.

"The plan has now been further developed with detailed work descriptions for all areas.

"The WC project is now moving into a more operational phase, and we will have many key people on the volunteer side on board over the next few weeks.

"It gives a new manager good conditions for delivering a fantastic World Cup in 2025."

Trondheim hosted the Nordic World Ski Championships in 1997 ©Getty Images

Svendsen was previously head of mobile payment provider Vipps International, with prior leadership experience at telecommunications firm Telenor.

The outgoing Nordic World Ski Championships manager has said the corporate world offers more motivation.

It is also claimed that an early resignation allows for the next manager adequate time to put their plans in place well in advance of the World Championships.

Svendsen had been appointed in August 2021.

Norwegian town Trondheim was awarded the event in October 2020 as the only candidate, and previously hosted the Nordic World Ski Championships in 1997.

A cultural festival is planned alongside the sporting action.

The next edition of the Nordic World Ski Championships is due to take place in Planica in Slovenia next year.