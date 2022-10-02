The Baseball Federation of Puerto Rico (FBPR) has announced Yadier Molina as the manager for the next World Baseball Classic.

Having already managed Puerto Rico's U-23 Baseball World Cup team in 2018, the catcher will see U-15 Baseball World Cup coach Joey Solá join him as general manager for the tournament.

The 40-year-old Molina is a 10-time All-Star and a nine-time gold glove Major League Baseball (MLB) catcher.

He made his World Baseball Classic debut in the inaugural edition in 2006 and guided the team as captain to back-to-back finals in 2013 and 2017.

"Yadier Molina has the leadership, commitment and knowledge that the position of Puerto Rico's manager in the World Baseball Classic requires," said FBPR President José Daniel Quiles Rosas.

"He has the players' respect and is a Puerto Rico fan favourite.

"He knows how to handle the event's format and carefully studies his opponents."

Meanwhile, Solá, who worked as dean of students at the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy, has 15 years of scouting experience with Houston Astros.

He unearthed future talents such as Carlos Correa and Kike Hernandez and has also served as the general manager of Cangrejeros de Santurce in the Roberto Clemente Professional League.

"Joey Solá is a first-rate professional with an extensive career," added Quiles Rosas.

"He knows all the levels of baseball, is respected and is a good communicator.

"He has the qualities to fulfil this critical assignment."

The 2023 World Baseball Classic is due to be played in the United States, Japan and Taiwan from March 8 to 21.