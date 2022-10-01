Phnom Penh is set to host a fun run for school children tomorrow morning before staging the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) General Assembly on Tuesday (October 4).

The Cambodian capital is staging the run as part of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games marketing campaign, which is intended to drum up excitement in the continent for the postponed event.

"We are delighted to be hosting the OCA General Assembly, the biggest sporting event in this country," said secretary general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia Vath Chamroeun.

"Yet, with the support of the Olympic Council of Asia we decided to push it back as we wanted our schoolchildren to participate in the fun run.

"Being a Sunday and a holiday we have got a large crowd of around 400 schoolchildren, and together with the citizens of Phnom Penh, we expect more than 800 people to turn up early tomorrow to celebrate the Hangzhou Asian Games Fun Run."

A 10-stop domestic Asian Games fun run series was staged last year with the promotional tour visiting Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Wuhan, Xi’an, Chengdu, Tianjin, Nanjing and Xiamen.

This is due to be the first international edition of the event.

Hangzhou 2022 officials took part in a press conference in Phnom Penh prior to the OCA General Assembly ©OCA

"We have held a number of fun runs across China this year, including a number of major cities like Beijing and Shanghai," said Jeff Xu Jianfeng, Hangzhou 2022 deputy director of international relations.

"But due to COVID-19 issues this is the first time we are holding this event outside China."

The OCA, which is helping the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee with the organisation of fun runs in Asian countries, are eager to promote "Sport for All" in tomorrow's event which will be held over distances of three and five kilometres.

"While the Asian Games is about elite athletes and competition, sport is much more than competition," said OCA head of athlete development and special projects Tony Tarraf.

"It is also about values.

"At the fun run, there are no winners and losers, for everyone's a winner.

"We want to promote this aspect at the Asian Games and say it is for all of us, not only for elite athletes."