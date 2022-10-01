Western Australia Governor Chris Dawson, right, honoured 23 Birmingham 2022 athletes in Perth ©CGA

Western Australia Governor Chris Dawson has honoured 23 of the state's athletes that competed at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in a ceremony in Perth.

Gold medallists Kristina Krstic in lawn bowls, netballer Courtney Bruce, 3x3 wheelchair basketball player Jake Kavanagh and hockey player Jake Harvie were all in attendance at the city's Government House.

The athletes were presented with medals by Dawson in an acknowledgement of their effort and determination in Birmingham.

"[Today] is an opportunity for us to recognise your achievements," Dawson said.

"Congratulations, as this outstanding success and topping [medal] table did not come by chance.

"It's a great privilege to award the Australian Sports Medal to you all as recognition of your efforts during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."

Australia's team executive for the Games, Katrina Webb, was also in attendance and shared stories of her time in Britain and congratulated the athletes.

All of the country's members at Birmingham 2022 have been nominated by Commonwealth Games Australia to receive the Australian Sports Medal following their table-topping performances.

Webb received the inaugural medal herself in 2000 as a part of the Sydney Paralympic team.

"I know what it feels like," said Webb.

"I'm so chuffed for our Australian team… I've never been prouder to wear the green and gold and to be part of the team behind the team."

Webb then invited Krstic to the stage to recount her first Commonwealth Games gold medal.

"It was a dream come true and I still pinch myself today," Krstic said of her women's pairs win with compatriot Ellen Ryan.

"It was an extremely exciting moment.

"To do it with her [Ryan] was even more special."

Australia finished Birmingham 2022 atop the standings with 67 gold, 57 silver and 54 bronze medals.