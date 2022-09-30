Final World Baseball Classic places to be won in Panama City

The last two places at next year's World Baseball Classic are due to be won in Panama City over the coming days.

New Zealand, Brazil, Pakistan, Argentina, Nicaragua and the host nation are all battling for a spot at the World Baseball Classic.

A double-elimination format is being used, as it was at the other qualifier in Germany, from which Britain and the Czech Republic advanced.

The qualifier is set to conclude on Wednesday (October 5).

New Zealand and Brazil are due to meet in the first match at Rod Carew Stadium today, with Pakistan facing Argentina in the late game.

The winners will play Nicaragua and Panama tomorrow.

Panama are the top-ranked side at the qualifier and one of only two to have played at the World Baseball Classic before, along with Brazil.

The World Baseball Classic is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) and organised in conjunction with Major League Baseball.

It serves as the WBSC's World Championship for men's national baseball teams.

The 2023 edition is due to be played in the United States, Japan and Taiwan from March 8 to 21.