The Birmingham 2022 Festival - a six-month cultural celebration held before, during and after the Commonwealth Games in the city - is said to have attracted an audience of 2.4 million, making it the largest programme of its kind.

Of that, the estimated number of visitors to the nine free festival sites during the Commonwealth Games is 750,000.

Nearly 500,000 saw artworks displayed in public spaces and there were over 500,000 engagements with artworks digitally, organisers report.

There have been more than 200 events as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival since it opened in March, including individual performances, talks, screenings, exhibitions, workshop sessions and interactive events such as tap dancing on Ironbridge and making carnival costumes for Perry Barr.

Of all the creatives involved in these projects, 82 per cent came from Birmingham and the West Midlands.

Carnival outfits were created by participants as part of the Birmingham 2022 Festival ©Birmingham 2022

"We hope everyone who created and came to the festival will be as excited as we are by these early findings," said Raidene Carter, executive producer for the Birmingham 2022 Festival.

"There's a lot to be proud of and I'm delighted we've been able to showcase how diverse and inclusive the West Midlands is through a festival of wholly brand-new work. 

"In many ways it's been a creative time capsule for 2022 and it's so exciting for the future. 

"Working with our partners, we will now turn our attention to defining what the legacy of the festival can be to make the most of this moment."

Funding for the Birmingham 2022 Festival came from the likes of Arts Council England, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Birmingham City Council and Spirit of 2012, a legacy organisation formed after London 2012.

In total, all funding amounted to £12.4 million ($13.7 million/€14 million).

The audience of 2.4 million is a Commonwealth Games record.