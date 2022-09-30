Malaysia's University e-League growing as season three gets underway

University e-League (UeL), Malaysia’s varsity esports competition, is set to be bigger than ever as it returns for a third season.

Co-organised by The Gaming Company and Prime Sports International, the country’s premier esports tournament got underway on Monday (September 26) and is due to run until December 11.

In its largest season yet, the UeL now involves two stages of competition consisting of online qualifiers and a Grand Finals event set to be held in Kuala Lumpur between December 9 and 11.

The latest event has attracted more than 2,500 university students nationwide.

Students from universities and colleges across the country are competing for a prize pool of RM20,000 (£4,000/$4,500/€4,500) covering four of the biggest game titles.

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, PUBG Mobile, Valorant and FIFA 22 are all set to be contested.

Students from both private and public universities are taking part in the multi-title esports competition.