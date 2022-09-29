British Gymnastics and the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) have announced they are to jointly host a safe sport symposium in Liverpool from November 1 to 2.

The two-day conference entitled Our Safe Sport Journey, represents a shared commitment of British Gymnastics and FIG "to ensuring gymnast welfare is paramount."

Taking place during the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships scheduled for the Liverpool Arena from October 26 to November 6, it has been developed to take a positive and proactive approach to safeguarding and athlete welfare within gymnastics.

"The symposium, which has received the support of both UK Sport and the Local Organising Committee, aims to bring together the world of gymnastics to look at how the sport can be best developed so that it engenders a positive environment for all those involved - learning from the past and each other to build a better future together," a British Gymnastics release reads.

"Operating on a hybrid basis with delegates able to join in person and remotely, the symposium will be open to all stakeholders in gymnastics, especially leaders of national federations.

"Recognising that each nation is at a different point on its own journey in safeguarding and wellbeing, it has been designed to include content and learnings applicable to everyone.

"Featuring contributions from gymnasts and coaches alongside expert speakers and panellists from beyond gymnastics, the first day of the event will be about learning, providing an opportunity to listen and understand where the sport is at and what needs to change.

"The second day will then focus on how policy can be transformed into action to deliver meaningful, lasting change for the sport and everyone involved."

The Our Safe Sport Journey symposium has been developed to take a positive and proactive approach to safeguarding and athlete welfare ©Getty Images

Sarah Powell, chief executive of British Gymnastics, hopes the symposium will bring together the global gymnastics to focus on "what is such an important topic for our sport".

"We want to play our part in creating a positive future for gymnastics and take a leading role in driving forward wider sector changes nationally and internationally to ensure safe sport for all.

"This event is an important step towards doing that, allowing us all to share insight and knowledge of how we are tackling and implementing necessary reforms, and allow us to share how our own learning can be applied more widely.

"We’d like to thank the FIG for their commitment to the symposium since we first proposed it, and UK Sport and the Local Organising Committee for their support.

"We’re looking forward to what will be an important, positive and productive two days in Liverpool."

National Federations can register their attendance at the Our Safe Sport Journey symposium on the FIG website with a detailed agenda to be made available.

In June this year, Powell apologised to gymnasts and their families after the Whyte Report laid bare the extent of the shocking level of abuse the organisation presided over.

The review, which was completed by Barrister Anne Whyte and cost UK Sport and Sport England £3 million ($3.6 million/€3.5 million), found athletes of all ages suffered various degrees of emotional, physical or sexual harm between August 2008 and August 2020.

The level of reported abuse detailed ranges from coaches telling gymnasts they would "put their size nine feet up our arse" if they failed to perform to the coach’s standard to coaches calling gymnasts "retard", "stupid" or "chicken".

The in-depth 306-page report concluded that gymnast wellbeing and welfare has not been "at the centre" of the National Federation’s culture during the review period and gymnasts were fearful of speaking out against coaching methods.