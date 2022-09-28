Mickelson among four LIV Golf players to withdraw from lawsuit against PGA Tour

Six-time major winner Phil Mickelson is among four LIV Golf players that have withdrawn their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour.

Mickelson, fellow Americans Talor Gooch and Hudson Swafford and Englishman Ian Poulter have asked a federal judge to remove them from the case.

The quartet join Mexicans Abraham Ancer and Carlos Ortiz and Americans Jason Kokrak and Pat Perez in being removed.

The original lawsuit consisted of 11 players, but now only Bryson DeChambeau and Peter Uihlein of the United States and Matt Jones of Australia remain as plaintiffs.

It was filed in early August but the trial is not expected to start until January 2024.

A summary judgement hearing has been scheduled for July 23 next year.

The news of Mickelson’s withdrawal comes just two weeks after the 52-year-old admitted that he no longer needed to be named in the lawsuit.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the LIV Golf players that remain as plaintiffs in the case ©Getty Images

"The only reason for me to stay in is damages, which I don't really want or need anything," Mickelson told Sports Illustrated.

"I do think it's important that the players have the right to play when and where they want, when and where they qualify for.

"And now that LIV is a part of it, that will be accomplished if and when they win."

Last month, judge Beth Labson Freeman rejected a request by Jones, Gooch and Swafford for a temporary restraining in order to play in the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Playoffs.

LIV Golf is being bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, with critics suggesting the nation is using it as a sportswashing vehicle to improve its image and to gain soft power.

The PGA Tour has sought to stop LIV Golf poaching players by increasing prize money at its marquee tournaments, adding four elevated events each with purses of at least $20 million (£17 million/€20 million) and introducing guaranteed minimum earnings.

Five LIV Golf events have already been completed, with the next due to be held in Thailand from October 7 to 9.