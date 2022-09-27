Tatiana Ermakova has been reinstated to the World Sailing Race Officials Committee after she was mistakenly excluded.

Ermakova, a member of the Russian Yachting Federation (RYF), still remains suspended from the global governing body's Council.

She was excluded earlier this year after World Sailing ruled to suspend Russian and Belarusian officials following the invasion of Ukraine.

"Acting in the spirit of unity which followed the International Olympic Committee's recommendations in response to the invasion of Ukraine, our members voted in May to temporarily suspend Russian and Belarusian members of World Sailing committees, commissions, working parties and other relevant bodies in accordance with our articles of association," a World Sailing spokesperson told insidethegames.

"Due to an administrative error, Tatiana Ermakova's membership of World Sailing's Race Officials Committee and the committee's question and answer (Q&A) panel were not listed in the World Sailing Council resolution introducing temporary suspensions for representatives from Russia and Belarus.

"As a consequence, Ms Ermakova was and continues to be a member of the Race Officials Committee and its Q&A panel.

"World Sailing has apologised for this error.

"Ms Ermakova's membership of the Race Officials Committee and its Q&A panel will be reviewed by the World Sailing Council at next month's annual conference.

"Those individuals who were named in the Council resolution remain temporarily suspended from their respective positions and will not participate in relevant World Sailing events, activities or conferences.

"These temporary suspensions will be reviewed every three months and include Ms Ermakova’s position on the World Sailing Council."

In addition to Ermakova, Russia's Anna Deyanova was reinstated to the Committee.

Her compatriot Natalia Chubenko was also removed despite not being a member to start with.

This has led the RYF to criticise World Sailing.

"All this shows the inaccuracy and haste in which the World Sailing office prepared this vote," stated the RYF, as reported by Russian state-run news agency TASS.

"Of course, everything can change again, but let's hope for the best."