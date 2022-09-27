Australia was chosen as host of the 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships at the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB) Congress in Arnhem in The Netherlands.

The event now has a strong line-up of host nations for upcoming editions, with Mexico set to host the 2023 Beach Volleyball World Championships.

Rome staged the even earlier this year, following a one-year delay brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

As the Congress came to a close, Phuket, in Thailand, was approved by acclamation as the host of the next FIVB World Congress in 2024.

Following the approval of the Congress, Thailand Volleyball Association vice-president Thiti Pluckchaoom presented the plans for the 39th FIVB World Congress and thanked delegates for their support.

Delegates approved several enhancements to the FIVB Constitution and Rules of Procedure, which were sent to all National Federations prior to the Congress.

Australia will host the 2025 Beach Volleyball World Championships ©Getty Images

The changes include term limits of a maximum of three four-year terms for Board of Administration members, in addition to key amendments aimed at increasing gender balance at Board level.

In particular, each Continental Confederation as part of its quota of Board seats will be required to ensure that there is at least one Board member from each gender.

This will ensure gender representation across all regions and a minimum of eight gender in minority members on the FIVB Board of Administration.

A revision allowing the FIVB to assist in internal National Federation disputes was also approved, a right that will be exercised for the purpose of ensuring the sport is never adversely impacted by governance issues.

The rule changes align the FIVB with the latest best practices in good governance, volleyball's world governing body insists.

At the close of what was the first in-person FIVB Congress since the 2018 edition in Cancun, President Ary Graça hailed the "strong, united spirit of the global Volleyball family."