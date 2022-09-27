The 2023 budget of the French Ministry of Sports and for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics will be marginally increased to €1.113 billion (£989 million/$1.067 billion).

The budget is up 1.8 per cent compared to a 2022 budget that was finally set at €1.093 billion (£970 million/$1.051 billion).

Solideo, the state-owned company in charge of the construction projects for the Paris 2024 Games, is due to receive an almost identical amount from the Ministry of Sports in 2023 as it did this year.

But the figure of €295 million (£263 million/$284 million) will be supplemented by an additional €25 million (£22 million/$24 million) for the Paralympic Games.

The cost of the purchase of 400,000 tickets by the state for priority audiences such as schoolchildren and volunteers will be €11 million (£9.8 billion/$10.6 million).

The French sports budget for 2023, covering work on Paris 2024, is marginally up on that of 2022 ©Getty Images

The National Institute of Sport, Expertise and Performance (INSEP) training centre, which lost five posts in 2022's budget, will regain them in 2023.

In addition, funding for 20 new jobs has been made available to the Ministry of Sports for monitoring cases of sexual and gender-based violence.

Paris 2024 is fewer than two years away and balancing the books amid high inflation is one of organisers' biggest challenges.

The International Olympic Committee's Paris 2024 Coordination Commission visited France's capital last month, with chair Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant saying the group left "reassured".