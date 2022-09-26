Soviet Union Olympic weightlifting gold medallist Rafael Chimishkyan has died at the age of 93, it has been announced.

His death, which occurred yesterday, was announced by the National Olympic Committee of Georgia today on Facebook.

"The National Olympic Committee of Georgia expresses its deep regret over the death of the first Olympic champion of Georgian weightlifting, 11-time world record holder, multiple European and world champion, legendary weightlifter Rafael Chimishkyan and expresses condolences to his family, loved ones and the entire sports community," it said.

Chimishkyan won an Olympic gold medal in the 60 kilograms category at the 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki.

He was only the second weightlifter from the Soviet Union to win an Olympic gold medal.

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili was among those to pay tribute to Chimishkyan.

"Sporting achievements have made Rafael Chimishkyan a real legend of Georgian sports, one of the outstanding figures of world weightlifting," he said.

Rafael Chimishkyan, centre, received several honours for his outstanding career, including being made an honorary citizen of Georgia's capital Tbilisi ©GNOC

Chimishkyan was born on March 23 1929, in Tbilisi.

Besides his Olympic gold medal, he won World Championships titles at Vienna in 1954 and Munich in 1955 and silver at Paris in 1950 and Stockholm in 1953.

Chimishkyan also won six gold medals at the European Championships and was a five-time Soviet winner.

In 2003, he became an honorary citizen of Tbilisi, and in 2012 he received the title of "Knight of Sports".

Chimishkyan was also awarded the title of "The Best Georgian Weightlifter of the 20th Century".