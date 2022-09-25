Organisers of Santiago 2023 have revealed the pictograms for the Pan American Games and the Parapan American Games in Chile.

Each diagram represents one of the 60 Pan American and 18 Parapan American disciplines to be staged next year.

They all have a unique graphic to display movements specific to that sport or discipline.

It is said that the mountains of the country are symbolically showed in the icons and the Andes Mountains, specifically, have inspired them.

🚨 Atención !! @santiago2023 presenta pictogramas inspirados en la Cordillera de los Andes🏔



Las montañas que atraviesan Chile están representadas en los íconos de las disciplinas de los Juegos Panamericanos.



Santiago 2023 presents pictograms inspired by the Andes Mountains

The pictograms are due to be presented in their products, merchandising, clothing and the official broadcast of the Games.

The 2023 Pan American Games are set to be held between October 20 and November 5 next year with the Parapan American Games scheduled to commence shortly after on November 17.

It is set to conclude on November 26.