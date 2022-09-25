The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) has set up a Steering Committee for the Sheikh Kamal Bangladesh Youth Games, an event expected to take place by early 2023.

Chairing the panel is BOA President Shafiuddin Ahmed, with the vice-chair being BOA secretary general Syed Shahed Reza.

This was decided at the latest BOA Executive Committee meeting at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka on Monday (September 19).

Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell is to serve as an advisor on the 21-member group for the second edition of the Bangladesh Youth Games.

A date for the event is still yet to be decided, with a tentative period of late 2022 into early 2023 currently expected.

Reports on the Commonwealth Games and Islamic Solidarity Games were presented at the latest BOA Executive Committee meeting ©Getty Images

The first edition of the Bangladesh Youth Games was held in 2018.

Crests were also handed over to the archery medallists from the Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya by the BOA at the meeting.

The nation's table tennis team, which made the quarter-finals, were also recognised with the crests, to commenorate sporting accomplishment.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Chef de Mission Abdur Rakib Montu and Islamic Solidarity Games Chef de Mission Siraj Uddin Alamgir also presented reports on the respective events.