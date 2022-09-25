Featured Job

The IOC - Senior Programme Manager - Lausanne, Switzerland

The IOC is one of the most valuable sports brands in the world. We ensure the regular celebration of the Olympic Games and promote positive social change around the world. We are driven by our vision of unifying and inspiring a better world through sport. Equality, inclusion and diversity are embedded in our DNA because we know that we are strongest when we are together. We are looking for a Senior Program Manager to join our thriving team. You will play a key role in ensuring the preparations for each Games are on time and deliver against all objectives and requirements needed for an incredible stakeholder experience. You will also help to embed effective program planning and oversight to support the delivery of key strategic initiatives to transform and enhance Games delivery.

More jobs