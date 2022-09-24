FIS deems Planica "more than ready" for Nordic World Ski Championships after last inspection

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS) has completed its final inspection in Planica before next year's Nordic World Ski Championships.

The Slovenian venue received a glowing assessment from FIS secretary general Michel Vion, who deemed it "more than ready to welcome the world".

FIS technical officials, a delegation from Infront - which holds media rights for the event - and staff from Trondheim 2025, the next Nordic World Ski Championships, took part in a two-day visit.

The Opening Ceremony and schedule for medal ceremonies have been finalised, ticket sales are underway and there is a plan for a ski festival to accompany the World Championships.

Final confirmation of the race programme - expected to include a Nordic Combined mixed team event for the first time - is expected after FIS Technical Committees meet in the coming week.

"You can see the hard work of the Planica 2023 team the last five years is paying off in these late stages," Vion said.

Planica is a regular Ski Jumping World Cup host ©Getty Images

"They have looked after every detail and are more than ready to welcome the world for this historic first Nordic World Ski Championship in Planica."

Slovenia has never before staged the Nordic World Ski Championships, but is a regular stop for the Ski Jumping World Cup circuit.

The event is expected to run from February 22 to March 5.

Kranjska Gora is co-hosting along with Planica and due to stage some cross-country skiing.