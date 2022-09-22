More than 160 attend training session to mark Taekwondo Day in Cambodia

A mass training session was held in Cambodia to celebrate Taekwondo Day.

The event at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh attracted more than 160 athletes.

It was held by the Cambodian Taekwondo Federation (CTF), alongside the Cambodian Taekwondo Academy.

Those taking part came from 11 different clubs in Phnom Penh and other provinces.

Taekwondo Day is celebrated every year on September 4 in commemoration of the International Olympic Committee's decision to include the sport on the Olympic programme on that date in 1994.

Sorn Seavmey became Cambodia's first Asian Games champion and the first athlete from the country to qualify for the Olympics outright ©Getty Images

"We should mark this occasion every year," said CTF secretary general Chrin Sothea, according to the Khmer Times.

In 2014, taekwondo athlete Sorn Seavmey became the first Asian Games gold medallist from Cambodia after winning the women's middleweight title in Incheon.

Seamey went on to compete at Rio 2016 after becoming the first Cambodian in any sport to qualify outright for the Olympic Games.