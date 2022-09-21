OCR World Championships to return to Vermont for fourth edition

The Obstacle Course Racing (OCR) World Championships are back for a fourth edition from tomorrow, with the competition returning to Stratton Mountain in Vermont for a second year.

Five races are on the schedule over the four days in the United States.

The shortest of these is the 100 metres championships, which begins with time trials for qualification, followed by head-to-head races in the knockout rounds.

One up from this is the 3K championships, covering three kilometres of racing.

This short course features more than 15 obstacles throughout its run.

Of the main three races, the 15K championships is the longest, acting as the original distance for obstacle course racing, with more than 40 obstacles to overcome.

The longest of the races covers 15km ©Getty Images

Competition is scheduled to end on Sunday (September 25).

On that last day of competition, the team relay championships are set to take place with a team of three covering four legs.

The first three legs cover a traditional relay format over 6km, before the final leg sees all three competitors work together.

For a more relaxed event, there is also the 5K Charity Open.

The 2018 and 2019 World Championships were held in Kelvedon Hatch in the United Kingdom.