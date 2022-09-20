Paris 2024 has launched Terre de Jeux Trophies to highlight work local authorities with the label are doing promote sports development and inclusive participation prior to the Olympics and Paralympics.

The Terre de Jeux 2024 label, which translates to "Playground 2024", is designed to reward regions committed to furthering French sport on a daily basis.

Local authorities have the opportunity to present their case for a Terre de Jeux Trophy through several themes, including education and citizenship, environment and climate, and health and well-being.

Inclusion, solidarity and equality, and culture and celebration are the other two themes.

The Terre de Jeux label has been awarded more than 3,000 times in mainland France alone.

Areas with the label have until October 14 to apply for Terre de Jeux Trophies.

Paris has hosted the Olympics twice before, in 1900 and 1924.

It is poised to become the second city to stage the event three times when action takes place between July 26 and August 11 in 2024.

The Paralympics are due to follow from August 28 to September 8.

Paris has never held the Paralympic Games previously.