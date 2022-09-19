Chilean judges travel to Costa Rica to complete fencing exams before Santiago 2023

Fencing technical officials Alejandra Muñoz and Constanza Poblete have travelled to Costa Rica to take épée and foil refereeing exams before the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games.

The Chilean duo were able to embark on the trip thanks to support from Santiago 2023 and an invitation from the Costa Rican Fencing Confederation and the Pan American Fencing Confederation.

Should they pass the exams, the pair will be able to officiate at the Pan American Games.

Poblete and Muñoz are set to join 28 other attendees on the course.

''This activity is super important," said Muñoz, who is also President of the National Fencing Arbitration Commission in Chile.

"As an international foil referee, I needed another certification to continue advancing and be able to participate in these Games, since it would be my third experience in the Pan American Games."

Supporting referees such as Muñoz and Pobleteis is part of a Santiago 2023 legacy project aimed at developing sport in Chile.

To date, 230 judges from different disciplines have already been trained with Organising Committee support.

The initiative will train judges for Santiago 2023 and it is hoped beneficiaries will continue officiating beyond the Pan American Games ©Getty Images

"For us it is very important to have this opportunity to be able to certify ourselves," said Poblete.

"This will help us perform in Santiago 2023 and be a support for the Games.

"I have been a fencing referee for eight years and this time I will take my exam in épée and foil."

There are 12 fencing medal events scheduled to be contested at Santiago 2023, four each in the épée, foil and sabre discplines.

In each discipline, men's and women's individual and team events are planned.

A total of 162 fencers are currently qualified to compete at the Games.