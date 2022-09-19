European Games organisers and the Cracovia Royal Half Marathon have come together to launch a race promoting the multi-sport event.

A run of five kilometres under the slogan "Running to the European Games" is due to be staged on October 16, alongside the Cracovia Royal Half Marathon.

Participations, who must be at least 13 years old, will start from Lema Street, located directly in front of Tauron Arena, before finishing the race inside the venue.

Entry will be limited to 1,000 runners.

As well as individual classification, a team contest is also planned.

Teams may consist of three to six participants and must include one adult and someone under the age of 18.

The Cracovia Royal Half Marathon and the 5km race are scheduled to start and finish at Tauron Arena ©Getty Images

Team totals will be determined by the sum of the three best times, including one achieved by a runner under 18.

Online registration for the race opens on Wednesday (September 21).

Kraków-Małopolska 2023 is scheduled to be third European Games and take place between June 21 and July 2.

Athletics is on the sports programme.

The two prior editions were held in Belarus' capital Minsk and Azerbaijan's capital Baku.