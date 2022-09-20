Qatar eyes boxing league to help fighters train for home Asian Games in 2030

Qatar is hoping to create a boxing league to train the country's young fighters in the build-up to a home Asian Games in 2030.

Sheikh Fahad bin Khalid Al Thani, a former professional boxer and now President of the Qatar Boxing Federation, outlined the plans to give boxers more in-ring opportunities.

"The ambition is to have a boxing league in the future," he said to The Peninsula.

"It is early days, we are not there.

"We want to build such a league along with the clubs and the federation and do it on a monthly basis.

"This will keep the boxers active.

"The plan is to have a league that runs for a few months.

"That would give them something to look forward to even when they are not competing at international level."

Doha was elected as the host city of the 2030 Asian Games ©Getty Images

In March, a tournament was held in Doha in Katara, while Qataris have also boxed recently in Kuwait and Egypt.

Al Thani said that the younger generation was particularly important heading into 2030.

"We are keeping a keen eye on these boxers because this is the generation that will be competing at the 2030 Asian Games in Doha," he said.

"From our perspective, it [the Katara event] was key to having a starting point towards that goal of the Asian Games in 2030."

Doha hosted the International Boxing Association Men's World Championships in 2015.